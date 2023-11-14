The Mets are still adamant about keeping Pete Alonso, but the two sides have yet to hammer out an extension deal for the infielder.

The New York Mets don't seem to be radiating with energy that suggests that they are willing to move star first baseman Pete Alonso. However, teams with interest in the Polar Bear can still give the Mets a call since New York is not entirely shutting down the idea of such a trade involving the slugger.

Depending on how his contract extension talks with New York turn out, there's the possibility that the Mets could seriously entertain the idea of sending Alonso somewhere else, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

“Pete Alonso: Alonso has expressed interest in hammering out a contract extension with the Mets. But he wants big money — much bigger than the top first-base contracts doled out in recent years — and, accordingly, the Mets are willing to listen to other teams. They are not chasing a trade. Unless contract talks fall apart, they're unlikely to pursue one. But if a motivated team approaches the Mets, new president of baseball operations David Stearns will hear them out.”

Alonso still has a year left as an arbitration-eligible player before he can hit the free-agent market, assuming he doesn't have an extension deal signed by then. According to Spotrac, Alonso's current market value is at $32.94 million AAV over the course of nine years.

Alonso and the Mets still have plenty of time to work out an extension and it doesn't necessarily have to happen this offseason. But until then, trade speculations involving the 28-year-old infielder will persist.

In the 2023 MLB season, Alonso hit .251/.342/.528 with 46 home runs and 118 RBIs.