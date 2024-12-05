The Arizona Diamondbacks missed the 2024 playoffs by just one game. Part of the reason why is the brutal season from Jordan Montgomery. After beating Arizona in the World Series with the Texas Rangers, the lefty signed a one-year deal with a player option. He posted a 6.23 ERA and went to the bullpen mid-season. The Diamondbacks have spoken openly about trading Montgomery but a recent report from Ken Rosenthal casts some doubt on his availability.

“It’s no secret the Arizona Diamondbacks are open to trading left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who exercised his $22.5 million player option after a dismal first season with the club.” But club officials are somewhat mixed on the idea, knowing Montgomery is a strong candidate to bounce back next season,” Rosenthal reported.

Jordan Montgomery's 2024 season was unequivocally the worst of his career. His ERA, WHIP, and home-run rate were his highest ever. It is fair to assume he will bounce back after that type of season. But there are off-the-field reasons that the Diamondbacks may trade him.

In the aftermath of the season, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick roasted Montgomery on local radio. He said, “Looking back, in hindsight, a horrible decision to have invested that money in a guy that performed as poorly as he did.” It will be difficult for Montgomery to show up when he knows the owner regrets signing him.

The Diamondbacks must trade Jordan Montgomery

The Diamondbacks are not a big spender in free agency. Bringing in Montgomery was a safe bet that crashed out in the first year. While he could turn it around, they should trade him and get something back. The best-case scenario for keeping him is they can trade him at the trade deadline. Despite his bad season, he could have some value this offseason.

There are big aces available in free agency this year. Blake Snell already went to the Dodgers, leaving the Yankees, Mets, Orioles, Red Sox, and Cubs still in the search. Garrett Crochet is the big trade piece but the Diamondbacks could offer Montgomery at a much cheaper price.

The Diamondbacks should have their sights on the playoffs after a disappointing 2024 season. While they were not expected to make the World Series the year prior, they were also not expected to blow a seven-game lead. Improving the team by clearing out MOntgomery's money would help them get back to the playoffs.

This is the time of year that teams make desperate moves. If any of those teams do not land a free-agent ace, Montgomery is a solid option this offseason.