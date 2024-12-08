The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery seem headed towards a split. As the Diamondbacks try to recoup some value, Arizona has their sights set on a former MVP.

The Diamondbacks offered Montgomery to the Chicago Cubs for Cody Bellinger, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. However, the Cubs have rebuffed that offer thus far.

Perhaps Chicago will revisit talks if interest in Bellinger stall. The Cubs have made it no secret that they're trying to trade him away. They're trying to hold out for the best deal possible and right now that doesn't look like Montgomery. But talks have at least occurred, meaning both teams have gauged interest in a trade.

Montgomery is coming off of a brutal debut in Arizona. Over 25 games, the left-hander held a bloated 6.23 ERA and a 83/44 K/BB ratio. After the season, Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick blasted the entire Montgomery signing. It seems more likely that Montgomery is traded that on the D'Backs roster in 2025.

And while his 2024 season was disastrous, Montgomery found major success not too long ago. He won a World Series with the Texas Rangers in 2023, pitching to a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 over 11 appearances with the team. There are teams around the league that would certainly value him in the rotation.

Cody Bellinger dealt with his own struggles in the box in 2024. He hit .266 with 18 home runs, 78 RBI and nine stolen bases. Still, one down year won't completely kill his value. He finished 10th in MVP voting in 2023, hitting .307 with 26 home runs, 97 RBI and 20 RBI.

Arizona did end the 2024 campaign leading the league in runs with 886. Still, the Diamondbacks could lose first baseman Christian Walker in free agency. Furthermore, projected center fielder Alek Thomas hit just .189 over just 39 games in 2024. In either position, Bellinger would give the Diamondbacks an even stronger offensive spark.

But for now, Arizona will have to look elsewhere. Chicago will too if they're stern on not accepting the offer. Still, Montgomery and Bellinger are two of the biggest names on the trade market. A one-for-one swap would shake up the National League and all of the majors.