When a team with a smaller payroll significantly exceeds expectations, there is optimism that management will recognize the unforeseen success as an opportunity to further invest in the product. Oftentimes, owners choose to maintain the same frugal philosophy and hope that positive results will continue to pour in regardless. When growth is not fostered, a surge can quickly become a fluke. Arizona Diamondbacks owner Ken Kendrick answered his fans' pleas and sought to capitalize on the franchise's 2023 World Series appearance. Though, based on the comments he made about Jordan Montgomery, the 81-year-old billionaire might wish he had done otherwise.

The Diamondbacks ironically acquired the only Texas Rangers pitcher who was charged with a loss in last year's Fall Classic, signing Montgomery to a one-year $25 million contract that comes with a conditional player option. The problem, though, was that the 2024 season had already started when the left-hander put pen to paper. Arizona accepted the risks of adding a pitcher after spring training and paid dearly for it.

Montgomery posted a 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances and was demoted to the bullpen at one point, leaving Kendrick regretful and seemingly resentful. The Snakes' shot-caller outright called the signing “a horrible decision” and the “biggest mistake of the season.” Kendrick is completely right of course, but in another twist of irony, he committed what could be the biggest mistake of the offseason almost immediately after his club's campaign officially ended.

Publicly lambasting the veteran starter is either a painfully transparent attempt to trick him into declining his player option, or a first-class display of stupidity. Actually, that is redundant, because no rational person should believe that the first scenario could ever work. Now, the Diamondbacks will probably be stuck with a disgruntled and expensive player.

Translation: A Jordan Montgomery trade feels inevitable. Although Arizona is unlikely to get much out of a potential deal beyond cap relief, there are a few intriguing landing spots for the World Series champion.

Red Sox

Considering that Montgomery will be playing on a one-year contract, unless he unfathomably takes Kendrick's bait and enters free agency this winter, there should be a few front offices that are interested in his services. His trade value should plummet following his disastrous 2024 season, which should be especially appealing to an ownership group that might prefer spending big in the short-term on a reformation project rather than making a long-term commitment on a more reliable talent.

Enter the Boston Red Sox. The once proud ballclub just missed the MLB playoffs for the third straight season and fifth of the last six. In a year where bottom-third payrolls like the Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals all found their way into October, the Sox's shortcomings are particularity tough to stomach or comprehend. The main culprit for all the extra time on the golf course is a frustratingly thin pitching staff.

The prospect of dealing away minimal resources for a hurler who knows the American League East well and has posted stalwart production in multiple places is bound to intrigue Boston brass. Moreover, Montgomery blamed Scott Boras, his ex-agent, for not ending up with the Red Sox. Come to think of it, that comment could explain, if not partially justify Ken Kendrick's critical remarks.

In any case, the club's rotation is in need of some refining. If Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow is not permitted to add a big name in free agency like Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes or Max Fried, then the Sox might be inclined to bet on Jordan Montgomery regaining his 2023 form. Maybe the stars will finally align for both of these redemption-seeking parties.

The Mets could be a sneaky destination for Jordan Montgomery

Unlike the Red Sox, the New York Mets have the luxury of not needing to look ahead to the offseason quite yet. They are battling the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and their veteran trio of starting pitchers is a major reason why. The rotation could look drastically different than the one management assembled ahead of the 2024 season, however.

Luis Severino and Jose Quintana will both be free agents this winter, and Sean Manaea will join them once he declines his player option as anticipated. Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns is one of the savviest front office guys in the sport, but it will be extremely difficult for him to scour the open market for more hidden gems. Steve Cohen will probably allow him to pursue the top available aces, but Stearns might also be compelled to roll the dice on Montgomery.

Since the southpaw will not cost the organization any worthwhile talent, Cohen might be willing to absorb a $20-plus million contract for just one year. New York has seen firsthand the advantage a veteran starting staff can have in October. There are many seasoned hurlers who cost much less than Montgomery, but few come with his established postseason reputation.

The Diamondbacks cannot think about what they can get for the 31-year-old. They must be practical and consider who will take him. When an owner makes incendiary comments about an athlete, it is wise to prepare for an impasse. While there might not be a feasible way forward in the desert, Queens could be in search of additional reinforcements.

But this is incredibly low on the Mets' list of immediate concerns. Check back in a couple of weeks.

Braves

When assessing Montgomery's ideal destinations, it is important to look beyond just organizational need and also focus on organizational capability. In the right system, he can realistically become a key member of a starting rotation once again. Considering that the widely dismissed Chris Sale just won the pitching triple crown, the Atlanta Braves come to mind as a first-class rejuvenation center.

Their work speaks for itself. Sale and journeyman-turned-All-Star Reynaldo Lopez posted arguably the best season of their respective careers in 2024. Yes, the injury bug bit both men at the end of the year, but they were instrumental in Atlanta sneaking into the playoffs. If Montgomery were to buy in to the Braves model, who is to say he cannot enjoy a momentous renaissance of his own?

He has been fairly durable to this point, which is a trait this franchise desperately covets right now. Sale pitched more innings this year than he did in the previous three combined. Expecting him to remain a Cy Young contender feels impractical. Lopez is not an innings eater, Spencer Strider is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and Max Fried is entering free agency and Charlie Morton could be riding off into the sunset. Atlanta is desperate for another viable arm.

Jordan Montgomery could actually be an impactful winter addition

Before a delayed season that never really got off the ground, Jordan Montgomery was quietly one of the steadiest lefties in the league. He feels like another prime candidate for a Braves' revival. Although I believe his ceiling is highest in The ATL, the former fourth-round draft pick can benefit from any of these three options.

Executives will be hard-pressed to find someone who has tallied a sub-4.00 ERA on three different teams, has big-game experience and will presumably be on a one-year contract. The icing on the cake, though, is the diminishing leverage the Diamondbacks have to wield after Ken Kendrick decided to address the woolly mammoth in the room.