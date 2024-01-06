The Cardinals and Dodgers are two suitors for one of the more underrated relief pitchers on the free agent market.

Josh Hader might be the most talked about free agent reliever on the market. However, the Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals have their eyes on another impactful bullpen arm.

The Dodgers and Cardinals are amongst the teams interested in Ryan Brasier, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Angels and Chicago are also clubs with known interest in Brasier.

After spending six years with the Boston Red Sox, Brasier signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers in June. He managed to work his way into 39 major league contests, holding a robust 0.70 ERA and a 38/10 K/BB ratio.

His performance was unlike what Brasier had shown in the past. He has been largely inconsistent, holding a 5.78 ERA ERA in 2022 and a 1.50 ERA in 2021. Overall, Brasier holds a career 3.88 ERA and a 256/79 K/BB ratio over 268 major league games.

The relief pitcher was able to hone in his consistency and put up the lowest ERA of his career with Los Angeles. Now, teams around the league are banking on Brasier finding his second grove rather than the 2023 season being a fluke.

The Dodgers had one of the best bullpens in MLB, with their 3.42 ERA ranking third in the league. The same cannot be said for the Cardinals, who ranked 23rd in the league with their 4.47 ERA. St. Louis is in serious need of some bullpen help while Los Angeles is looking to stay at the top.

Regardless of intention, Ryan Brasier has become a hot name on the relief pitcher free agent market. While they have competition from numerous teams, the Dodgers and Cardinals will both be looking to add the right-hander to their bullpen.