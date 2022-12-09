By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers already lost a big piece early in the NFL offseason, as Trea Turner departed for the Philadelphia Phillies. The star shortstop was sought-after by many teams, but in the end, he decided to spurn LA for Philly. Now, another member of their infield is being poached by rival teams: Justin Turner.

Justin Turner was one of the more consistent bats for the Dodgers last season. With him being a free agent this offseason, LA will need to fend off two teams to keep the star third baseman. These teams, according to Jon Heyman, are the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Razorbacks.

“Dodgers, Diamondbacks and Marlins are among about a half dozen teams in on Justin Turner.”

The Dodgers turned to Justin Turner last season amid Max Muncy’s struggles behind the plate. The third baseman did not post numbers similar to his All-Star year, but it was still pretty respectable. He slashed .350/.438/.788 for the year; more than enough production for the Dodgers’ stacked offense.

Unfortunately, the Dodgers once again failed to make it back to the World Series last season. They ran into their white-hot rivals in the San Diego Padres, and were booted in the Divisional Round. With San Diego retooling with Xander Bogaerts to pair with Juan Soto and Manny Machado, the Dodgers’ path to the postseason looks more trecherous.

We’ll see if the Dodgers are able to keep Justin Turner in the fold next season. If they don’t… well, they’d lose one-half of the strongest infield the league saw last season.