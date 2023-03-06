The Los Angeles Dodgers have question marks at shortstop. Miguel Rojas is expected to take over shortstop duties following Gavin Lux’s season-ending injury. Rojas even dropped out of the WBC to focus on handling an everyday shortstop role for the ball club. However, a recent report suggests that the Dodgers may opt to acquire outside help at the position, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Now that Los Angeles Dodgers are without shortstop Gavin Lux for the season, look for them to re-visit trade talks with the New York Yankees about Isiah Kiner-Falefa,” Nightengale wrote. “The trouble, however, is that Kiner-Falefa is earning $6 milion and the Dodgers would like to re-set their luxury tax to pursue Shohei Ohtani without any restrictions. The Dodgers could also reach out to the Cardinals about shortstop Paul DeJong, but he’s earning $9 million this season.”

The Dodgers are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani during the offseason. As a result, they’ve been forced to proceed with caution from a financial standpoint. Nevertheless, Los Angeles has reportedly engaged with the Yankees in trade talks for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, as Nightengale wrote that the Dodgers may “re-visit” talks with New York.

Trading for Kiner-Falefa would make sense. He struggled at times with the Yankees but is a solid veteran. The same can be said for the St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong, who endured a down 2022 campaign but has a proven track record. Neither Kiner-Falefa or DeJong would be long-term shortstop solutions for the Dodgers, but one of them could fill in during the 2023 season.

For now, the Dodgers are seemingly content with Rojas at shortstop. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see them trade for another shortstop ahead of the season.