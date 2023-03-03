It’s never too early to go for your dream player. The 2023 MLB offseason is still well underway, but one team seems to already be ten steps ahead of everyone for 2024. The Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly the “favorites” to nab Angels star Shohei Ohtani in the next offseason, per Jon Heyman’s reporting.

“Some folks around baseball see the Dodgers — one of many that will make a play for Shohei Ohtani, baseball’s best player — as the very early favorite for the two-way superstar. They cut payroll and no one denies Ohtani’s impending free agency is one of the reasons (there seem to be many).”

It’s not entirely surprising for the Dodgers to be actively making a play for Shohei Ohtani. The team has never been shy in chasing star players in the name of winning championships. That’s been their formula for success over the last few years. Ohtani would easily be their biggest acquisition if they’re able to pry him away from the Angels next year.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Dodgers this offseason have been quiet players (perhaps part of their play to make space for Ohtani?). After a disappoint NLDS loss to the San Diego Padres, they are keeping most of their core with the team… with some notable departures. The most obvious loss, of course, is Trea Turner, who signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Despite the departure of the Trea and Justin Turner (as well as Cody Bellinger), the Dodgers are still poised to be a competitor next season. The bigger question, though, is about Shohei Ohtani. Which team will be able to acquire the star two-way threat?