Coming off an early elimination in the 2024 MLB playoffs, the Milwaukee Brewers must now turn their attention to the 2025 season and beyond. Unfortunately, there is a good possibility that they lose shortstop Willy Adames in free agency. Rival NL teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves have been interested in the veteran in the recent past, and according to reports from Jon Heyman on X (formerly Twitter), they could make a move.

“Willy Adames, spiritual leader of Brew Crew, has been target of Dodgers, Braves and Giants in past and they’re seen as among possible landing spots,” reported Heyman on the social media site. “Brewers would love to keep him but understand he’s probably out of price range. LA, with Friedman/Rays link, possible favorite?”

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his prime, starring with the Brew Crew for the last three and a half seasons. They acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2021 season. Now, Adames could hit free agency for the first time in his career. Would a move out west to Tinseltown appeal to the shortstop? He's had limited success in the postseason up to this point in his major league tenure, so a change of scenery might just be what the doctor ordered.

Willy Adames would fill big hole in Dodgers lineup

The Dodgers won the first matchup of their National League Division Series matchup against the San Diego Padres Saturday night, with a final tally of 7-5. Playing at home in front of the Dodger faithful helped spur them on to victory. Would playing in front of those fans on a regular basis excite Adames? It is likely one of the many factors that Los Angeles president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes will use in their favor should they pursue Adames this offseason.

There have been many rumors in the recent past of acquiring Adames from the Brewers, as the Dodgers have had a hole at shortstop since Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies a couple of winters ago. Mookie Betts played there earlier this season but returned to the outfield once he came off the injured list. Miguel Rojas plays the majority of time there now, but he's a veteran on the back end of his career. Adding a star like Adames will show the LA's commitment to winning multiple championships in the window that superstar Shohei Ohtani calls Dodger Stadium home.

Yet, it's well known just how beloved Adames is in Milwaukee. That is a factor in favor of the front office there, led by president of baseball operations/ general manager Matt Arnold. As said above, he is the spiritual leader of the team. Would that convince Adames to commit long-term to the Brewers? It feels as if anything is on the table once the World Series ends, and the hot stove officially turns on.