Could the Dodgers spend big once again?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made the biggest splashes in MLB Free Agency this winter. Los Angeles has spent big as they look to make it back to the World Series after winning it all in the shortened 2020 season. It'd be understandable if the Dodgers decided against spending big the rest of the offseason. However, that seems unlikely to be their course of action.

The Dodgers are “not done yet,” according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, who cited fellow insider Tom Verducci in his report. Furthermore, Los Angeles is looking at one of the top arms in the bullpen market. They could pursue star closer Josh Hader, according to Morosi.

Hader has spent the last season and a half with the San Diego Padres. Though he initially struggled with the Friars, the 29-year-old returned to form in 2023. He pitched to a 1.28 ERA across 56.1 innings pitched, recording 33 saves, striking out 85 batters, and walking 30.

Dodgers' big spending may continue with Josh Hader pursuit

As noted, Los Angeles has already spent big this offseason. In fact, they've spent over $1 billion on just two players. It began about a week or so ago when the Dodgers ponied up for superstar Shohei Ohtani. They signed the Japanese two-way star to a 10-year, $700 million contract.

Then, on Christmas Eve, they struck again. The Dodgers signed another Japanese star, inking star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. That deal is the largest guarantee given to a pitcher in MLB history, topping the $324 million given to Gerrit Cole by the New York Yankees.

A Josh Hader contract certainly won't cost the Dodgers that kind of money. Still, they could cough up more than $100 million if they decide to sign the star closer. Whether that actually happens, of course, remains to be seen. In any event, it does appear as if the Dodgers may not be done in MLB Free Agency quite yet.