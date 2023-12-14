The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are reportedly in discussions on a trade centered around right-hander Tyler Glasnow, with Manuel Margot also expected to be included in the blockbuster.

However, Jon Heyman offered an eye-opening update on the talks this morning and hinted that Los Angeles is more interested in Randy Arozarena over Margot while also saying other teams are still trying to get Glasnow other than the Dodgers:

Video courtesy of Blake Harris:

That makes total sense, but there's no chance the Rays are going to move their best player in Arozarena, especially since Wander Franco's future in Tampa and baseball as a whole looks to be over. Sure, the Rays could get a boatload of prospects for Arozarena, but they wouldn't be contending for a while. Losing Glasnow is bad enough.

Although Margot isn't a bad player by any means, he isn't Arozarena. Marc Topkin also reported Wednesday that the Cuban isn't involved in any negotiations between the two ball clubs, so Rays fans do not need to worry.

Arozarena is one of the most electric players in baseball and has three years of arbitration ahead before becoming a UFA in 2027. Some people started to speculate about him potentially being traded to the Dodgers after posting a picture on Instagram with Shohei Ohtani from the World Baseball Classic. But, there was nothing to read into.

If the Dodgers do get Glasnow, it would be a nice addition to their rotation. While he's had a plethora of injuries, the righty is a Southern California native and when healthy, has been dominant.