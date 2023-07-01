Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani can't hit free agency for another three-plus months, but there are already rumors regarding his most realistic landing spots. In addition to the Angels, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants are seen by some to be the most likely teams that will pursue Ohtani this offseason, according to The New York Post's Jon Heyman.

It will be no surprise to see the Dodgers in the Shohei Ohtani Sweepstakes. There's been speculation for months that the Angels could lose MLB's best player to their crosstown rivals. The addition of the Giants into the race for Ohtani's services is more noteworthy.

The Dodgers are a logical Ohtani destination. They've been the National League's most successful franchise since Ohtani entered the league. No MLB team has consistently spent more money than the Dodgers over the last decade. Los Angeles did hold back last offseason, potentially setting itself up to make a run at Ohtani after the 2023 season.

The Giants' disastrous 2022 offseason might've opened the door for the franchise to pursue Ohtani. San Francisco tried and failed to sign Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa to contracts worth north of $300 million. Heyman notes that the Giants are in “excellent shape financially.”

There's still a chance that Ohtani will re-sign with the Angels, despite the complete absence of playoff appearances during his MLB career. Ohtani might not take the biggest possible offer, according to Heyman, though the Angels could have a harder time keeping the two-way star if they miss the postseason again.

Ohtani is well on his way to winning his second AL MVP award in three years. At the midway point of the 2023 season, the Angels are two games out of the playoff race.

Ohtani could land a contract in the ballpark of $500 million.