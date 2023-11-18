A recent report suggests that the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to trade for Mike Trout in addition to their Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit

It is no secret that the Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in superstar free agent Shohei Ohtani. LA has been linked to Ohtani over the past couple of years in trade rumors, but a deal never came to fruition. Now the Dodgers are expected to make an aggressive pursuit for the former Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom in MLB free agency. A recent report suggests that the Dodgers may be interested in trading for Mike Trout as well.

MLB insider Hector Gomez shared a report on X (formerly Twitter) Friday, stating that the Dodgers want to pursue both Ohtani and Trout this offseason.

“SOURCE: The #Dodgers will be very aggressive looking to sign the two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani and get the 11-time All-Star center fielder Mike Trout via trade. They are willing to give up their best prospects in exchange for landing Trout,” Gomez reported.

Dodgers planning to trade for Mike Trout?

This is an extremely intriguing rumor. The Dodgers have been more willing to acquire superstars via trade than free agency for the most part in previous seasons. They of course traded for Mookie Betts in a deal with the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2020 campaign.

The Angels may not love the idea of trading with the Dodgers though. Losing a superstar like Mike Trout to a team that is just around 30 minutes away (depending on traffic!) wouldn't please Angels fans.

However, if this rumor is true and the Dodgers are intent on pursuing Mike Trout, the Angels would be smart to listen. The Dodgers feature a tremendous farm system with plenty of future stars. Sure, Trout has dealt with injuries in recent seasons… but this is still Mike Trout we are talking about.

Trout was the best player in MLB throughout most of the 2010's decade. He has continued to perform well in the 2020's, but injuries have limited Trout. The fact is that he is still an MVP-caliber player when healthy though.

The Angels would be able to acquire an impressive haul of prospects from the Dodgers if this trade ended up coming to fruition.

It really would be something to see both Trout and Ohtani in Dodgers uniforms. Fans of the Dodgers would obviously love it, while fans around the MLB world would probably pull their hair out.

The Dodgers' interest in Trout, and obviously their expected Ohtani free agency pursuit, will both be worth closely monitoring as the offseason continues on.