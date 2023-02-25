The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to pursue Shohei Ohtani in 2023 free agency. They will also likely attempt to re-sign Julio Urias following the 2023 campaign. However, a Manny Machado reunion with the Dodgers reportedly isn’t out of the question, via Jorge Castillo of Yahoo, per the Los Angeles Times.

“The organization (Dodgers) is “split” on entertaining a reunion with Machado, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s thinking who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.”

A Dodgers-Manny Machado reunion would seem unlikely based on the way their relationship ended. He was acquired via trade by Los Angeles from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the 2018 trade deadline. Machado posted a .273 batting average and .825 OPS with 13 home runs over 66 regular season games with the Dodgers.

But Manny Machado was also called out for a lack of hustle and dirty play during his short tenure with the Dodgers. He ultimately signed in San Diego with the Padres following the season.

Los Angeles currently has Max Muncy set to play third base. Muncy struggled at times last year but is a proven big leaguer with power from the left side of the plate. Machado would represent an upgrade, but the Dodgers may be content with Muncy if he performs well in 2023.

One important note to consider is that the Dodgers were hesitant to pursue Carlos Correa in free agency this past offseason due to possible negative fan reaction. One would imagine that fans may not take kindly to Manny Machado either given the way things previously ended. With that being said, Dodgers fans want to see their team win and Machado could help them do exactly that.

For now, there are guarantees as to whether or not the Dodgers will pursue Machado assuming he does opt out of his Padres contract following the season.