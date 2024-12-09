The Los Angeles Dodgers are running it back with relief pitcher Blake Treinen after winning a World Series in 2024. However, even with Treinen in tow, the Dodgers don't plan to stop adding to their bullpen.

Los Angeles has shown continued interest in free agent Tanner Scott and current Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams, via Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers want at least one more reliever and are hoping to land a big fish.

Scott began the 2024 campaign with the Miami Marlins before being traded to the San Diego Padres. Over 72 total games, the left-hander held a career-best 1.75 ERA and an 84/36 K/BB ratio. Scott recorded a career-high 22 saves while earning the first All-Star nod of his career.

A year prior, the Dodgers target put up a 2.31 ERA and a career-high 104 strikeouts compared to 24 walks. He has 54 saves over his last three campaigns and is arguably the most coveted relief pitcher on the free agent market.

Williams is set to be a free agent after the 2025 season after having his option declined by the Brewers. He has been considered on of the strongest trade candidates available with General Manager Matt Arnold being open about the situation. His contract and injury situation leads to questions about a potential trade return. But he would undeniably boost the Dodgers or any team's bullpen.

After missing first four months of the 2024 season, Williams returned to appear in 22 games, putting up a 1.25 ERA and a 38/11 K/BB ratio with 14 saves. He had 36 a year prior, recording his second-straight All-Star season. Over his six years with the Brewers, Williams has registered 68 saves, a 1.83 ERA and a 375/112 K/BB ratio.

The Dodgers are still buzzing after bringing a World Series trophy back to Los Angeles. But they don't want to take their foot off the gas as they chase a repeat. Treinen brings back a spark LA has become accustomed to. Adding Tanner Scott or Devin Williams would add an entirely different element to the bullpen.