The Los Angeles Dodgers are not expected to trade starting pitcher Bobby Miller in any deal during the offseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers believe in Bobby Miller. Previously LA's top pitching prospect, Miller debuted in 2023 and performed well. As a result, Los Angeles does not have any plans to move Miller this offseason.

The Dodgers are interested in Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease, per MLB insider Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports. Although the White Sox are trying to add pitching, the Dodgers will not consider moving Miller, sources revealed to Dorsey.

Still, Los Angeles has a deep enough farm system to entice Chicago. Perhaps the two sides will get something done. Just don't expect Miller to be included in a trade.

Bobby Miller set for huge 2024 season

Clayton Kershaw is a free agent. Even if he returns, Kershaw will miss the first part of 2024 due to injury.

Walker Buehler is expected to return during the '24 season to lead the Dodgers rotation. The Dodgers will also count on Miller to help lead the pitching staff, however.

The 24-year-old features an immensely high-ceiling. He isn't scared of the big moments either. Miller looks confident on the mound, and he projects to be a pitcher Los Angeles can rely upon moving forward.

His statistics were respectable during his rookie season in 2023. Miller finished the year with a 3.76 ERA, 1.102 WHIP, and 119 strikeouts across 124.1 innings pitched (22 starts). He did all of that in his first big league season, so Dodgers fans can only imagine how Miller will perform heading into his second campaign.

Opposing hitters will have better scouting on Miller now that he's entering his second year in the league. They will make adjustments which could cause trouble for the young right-handed pitcher.

But Miller will also make the necessary adjustments. And given his ceiling, he should take another step forward in 2024. It would not be surprising to see Miller get selected to the MLB All-Star Game.

The Dodgers are still remaining active in trade talks. Cease is an option, but pitchers such as Tyler Glasnow, Corbin Burnes, and Shane Bieber may also catch the team's interest. Of course, LA can turn to free agency as well. Right now, they are focused on agreeing to a contract with Shohei Ohtani.