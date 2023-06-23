The Shane Bieber trade rumors are not going away. With a little over a month left until the 2023 MLB trade deadline, the Cleveland Guardians still look nothing like a contender. Given the Guardians' losing record and Cleveland's inclination to trade homegrown stars before they hit free agency, Bieber could very well become the best player who changes teams this summer.

The trade market is starting to take shape with every team approaching the midway point of the 2023 season. The most logical Shane Bieber trade destinations at the end of June are not the same as they were in May. Some teams that were projected to become buyers look like they might actually turn out to be sellers and vice versa. With a sub-.500 record, the Guardians are still more likely to move one of their best players than they are to add veterans at the deadline.

The St. Louis Cardinals have been viewed as a possible suitor for Bieber. The reigning NL Central champions have been stuck in last place for much of the year. Even in the NL's weakest division, the Cardinals are well out of first place. It probably isn't the smartest idea for St. Louis to start trading away some of its best prospects for a pitcher who called walk in 15 months in free agency.

Let's take a look at an updated list of the best Bieber trade destinations.

3. Baltimore Orioles

The Orioles are as much of a logical Bieber destination as they were during the spring. For starters, they have the farm system to interest the Guardians in a trade. Baltimore's hot start has proven to be much more than a good stretch of games. The Orioles have maintained a top-three record in the American League for a large portion of the season. It's more likely than not that Baltimore will be in the playoffs. A trade for Bieber could make the Orioles go from a nice story to the AL pennant winner.

The rotation has been Baltimore's biggest question mark since Opening Day. Kyle Gibson is the Orioles' only starting pitcher who has playoff experience. He's also the only member of the rotation who has thrown a quality start in more than 40% of his outings. Two-thirds of Bieber's outings have been quality starts, and he would become the Orioles' most experienced playoff pitcher.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Cincinnati Reds

Talk about a surprise buyer at the 2023 trade deadline. The Reds were supposed to miss the playoffs after losing 100 games in 2022. Even winning 75 games would be a significant improvement and a sign that Cincinnati was headed in the right direction. Instead, the Reds have taken over the NL Central amid an 86-win pace. Cincinnati should take advantage of the situation and see what the Guardians want in exchange for their ace.

Forget about just the playoff contenders. There is almost no team in all of baseball that needs starting pitching more than the Reds. Cincinnati's 5.74 ERA from its rotation ranks 28th out of 30 MLB teams. If the Reds reach the NLDS, they might be forced to start at least one pitcher who has an ERA well north of 6.00. The Reds' young hitters are unlikely to outslug their opponent when October rolls around. Cincinnati owes it to its fans—who are showing up in droves now that the team is putting a winner on the field—to trade for a frontend starting pitcher that gives the Reds a puncher's chance in the playoffs.

If there's one team for which Bieber can be the missing piece that puts them over the hump to win the 2023 World Series, it's the Rangers. All indications suggest that Texas is a championship-caliber team. The Rangers have MLB's best run differential. They lead all teams in runs scored and defensive runs saved. Texas is even second in ERA. The addition of an All-Star starting pitcher could what ultimately pushes the Rangers past the likes of the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros in the playoffs.

Bieber is the best replacement for Jacob deGrom that the Rangers could hope to acquire at the 2023 deadline. Tommy John surgery will force deGrom to miss much—if not all—of 2024. Landing Bieber would be a trade for this year and next season. Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito, viewed by some to be the best pitcher on the market, is headed for free agency and might not help the Rangers a year from now. The Rangers have the prospects to get a deal done with the Guardians. It's a trade that Texas will be grateful it made when Bieber is starting an important playoff game over Martin Perez or Andrew Heaney.