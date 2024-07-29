Even though he has yet to see action in the 2024 MLB regular season, St. Louis Cardinals infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman is generating significant trade interest from big-market teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees, according to Katie Woo of The Athletic.

“Edman continues to garner interest, with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees inquiring about his availability,” wrote Woo in an article published on Sunday.

“Edman, who has missed the entire season recovering from right wrist surgery in the offseason, is in the middle of a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield.”

Dodgers, Yankees targeting Cardinals' Tommy Edman?

Edman is still in the middle of his rehab in the minors, though, his stint there has been entirely as a designated hitter to date. However, the interest he's gotten from the Dodgers and the Yankees suggests that Edman is expected to provide positive value once he makes his return to duty in the big leagues.

While Edman is not a particularly excellent hitter, his versatility is something that teams seem to covet. So far in his MLB career that started in 2019, Edman has hit just .265/.319/.408 with 53 home runs, 222 RBIs, and a 99 OPS+.

Edman has experience in playing practically every defensive position outside of catcher and first base.

Another thing that Woo noted in her article was the Cardinals' need to shore up their pitching rotation, which appears to be a reason why an Edman trade has become a possibility. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was mentioned by Woo, though, no Dodgers pitchers were discussed.

Edman, who turned 29 years old last May, is under team control until the end of the 2025 MLB season after he signed a two-year deal worth $16.5 million with the Cardinals last January to void his final two years of his arbitration eligibility.