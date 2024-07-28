While the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL West with their 62-44 record, they'll still be looking to get stronger at the trade deadline. As the Dodgers scour the market for potential deals, a St. Louis Cardinals standout has been named as a possibility.

Infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman was named as a trade candidate for Los Angeles by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. He didn't directly say both sides were communicating on a deal, rather that if Edman is dealt, the Dodgers make for a likely landing spot.

His versatility would be one of his strongest attributes in LA. Edman has spent time at second and third base as well as all three outfield positions. He even won a Gold Glove in 2021. While is predominant position is second base, Edman provides value all over the diamond for the Dodgers.

Alongside his defense, Edman carries considerable offensive upside as well. Through his 596 games at the major league level, the 29-year-old is hitting .265 with 53 home runs, 222 RBI and 106 stolen bases. He wouldn't be the next Shohei Ohtani or Freddie Freeman, but Edman would still be a strong addition for the Dodgers.

The only problem is that Tommy Edman has yet to play in 2024 as he works his way back from wrist surgery. While he has no official return date, the fact Rosenthal mentioned him as a trade candidate makes it seem likely Edman will play again before the end of the season.

Dodgers' trade deadline plans

At 53-51, it seems unlikely that the Cardinals would have a full fire sale. Edman's injury might make St. Louis more willing to deal him though. Regardless, Edman trade or not, the Dodgers plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

It's an approach that began in the offseason, when Los Angeles signed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto then landing Tyler Glasnow in a trade. The Dodgers are all in, and will simply look to fill in the missing pieces at the deadline.

With how LA's injured list current looks, there plenty of holes to fill. In terms of hitters, Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor all find themselves on the IL. That's where Edman's versatility would play a major role, being able to fill in at numerous positions.

The IL only grows on the pitching side, exacerbating Los Angeles' need for trade deadline additions. With their willingness to buy, Los Angeles should have plenty of different trade opportunities in front of them. If Tommy Edman is one of them, the current Cardinal could be the perfect fit with the Dodgers.