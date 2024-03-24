The Arizona Diamondbacks heavily invested in their pitching rotation when they signed Eduardo Rodriguez. However, a sudden spring training injury will delay Rodriguez's debut with the Diamondbacks.
Rodriguez will officially begin the season on the injured list with a strained muscle below his shoulder, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today. There is no exact timetable for Rodriguez's return.
Arizona signed the right-hander to a four-year, $80 million contract. He came to the Diamondbacks after spending the previous two seasons with the Detroit Tigers. In 2023, he held a 13-9 record with a 3.30 ERA and a 143/48 K/BB ratio. Over his entire MLB career, Rodriguez holds a 82-53 record with a 4.03 ERA and a 1,107/376 K/BB ratio.
The Diamondbacks were hoping Rodriguez would help rejuvenate their pitching rotation. That may still happen, just not on Opening Day.
Diamondbacks pitching options
With Rodriguez down, the Diamondbacks must lean on their existing rotation members to carry the wight. Arizona already knows they have one ace in Zac Gallen.
The right-hander finished third in Cy Young voting and earned the first All-Star nomination of his career in 2023. Gallen held a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA and a 220/47 K/BB ratio. With or without Rodriguez, the Diamondbacks will be counting on Gallen.
Alongside Gallen, Arizona has numerous intriguing starting pitchers slated for roles in the starting rotation. Merrill Kelly had a sparkling ERA of 3.29 while Tommy Henry showed signs of growth with an increased role at the major league level. Brandon Pfaadt was the team's fourth-best prospect in 2023, via MLB Pipeline.
Losing Rodriguez will be a massive blow to the Diamondbacks' rotation. However, Arizona is hopeful the rest of the rotation will help pick up the slack.
Montgomery to the rescue
But if the Diamondbacks really want to make a splash, Jordan Montgomery remains available in free agency. Especially after Rodriguez's injury, Arizona has been deemed a potential suitor.
Montgomery has at least two teams offering him long-term contracts. His market has begun to get competitive and Arizona is a team that must not be slept on during the pursuit, via Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
The left-hander is coming off of a World Series winning season with the Texas Rangers. He was traded from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline and immediately found his groove upon arrival to his new team. With the Rangers, Montgomery held a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio. Over his entire seven-year MLB career, Montgomery has thrown to a 38-34 record with a 3.68 ERA and a 705/207 K/BB ratio.
With Opening Day rapidly approaching, Arizona won't be the only team pursuing Jordan Montgomery. However, his addition would once again add another massive spark to the rotation. At the beginning of the season he would be filling in for Rodriguez as he recovers from injury. But by the end of the campaign, the lefty would form a fearsome three-headed monster with Rodriguez and Gallen.
The Diamondbacks are looking to prove their World Series run wasn't fluke. Adding Montgomery could be the key to re-legitimizing Arizona's playoff hopes.