The Arizona Diamondbacks got part of the band back together when they signed Merrill Kelly to two-year, $40 million contract. However, teammate Ketel Marte has seen his name continuously come up in trade rumors.

While signing Kelly shows the Diamondbacks are still trying to compete, Marte's status remains unchanged. Arizona may look at different types of prospects. But the second baseman being dealt or not was unaffected by Kelly's signing, via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

“Arizona has discussed trading All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte this offseason to help its rotation and bullpen, and sources indicated the signing of Kelly doesn't have a big impact on that happening one way or the other,” Gilbert wrote.

Article Continues Below

With Corbin Burnes still making his way back from Tommy John surgery, Arizona needed another arm in their rotation. Kelly obviously has experience with the franchise, spending the first seven years of his career with the team. After a brief run with the Texas Rangers, Kelly is returning to the Diamondbacks' rotation after a season in which he posted a 3.52 ERA and 167/48 K/BB ratio.

As for Marte, his status remains up in the air. Under team control through 2030 at an affordable rate, Arizona would get quite the haul back in a trade. But at the same time, Marte is a three-time All-Star, entering 2026 off of two-straight nominations. Their playoff pursuit may be more fruitful with Marte in the lineup.

Until a resolution is made, Marte's trade rumors won't die down. But at least the Diamondbacks will be making discussions knowing a serious pitching question has been answered.