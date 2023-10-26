The Houston Astros not only lost the ALCS to end their World Series title defense, but they're also losing their manager as Dusty Baker is retiring after 26 seasons as a big league skipper. The Astros still have championship aspirations and will want a manager fit to lead a team to a title. There are already some candidates who've emerged as favorites.

Astros bench coach Joe Espada and former player Brad Ausmus will be strong candidates for the Houston job, according to Bob Nightengale. Though there will probably be others, they are two that people should keep an eye on.

Espada survived the sign-stealing scandal and has been the Astros bench coach since 2018. He's interviewed for other managerial openings on several occasions but has not gotten a job, sticking with Houston as Dusty Baker's right-hand man.

Ausmus has five seasons of managerial experience under his belt as he was skipper of the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels. He played in parts of 10 seasons with the Astros during his 18-year MLB career. He was the Oakland Athletics bench coach in 2022 and served in the same position for Team Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

The Astros were a win shy of their third consecutive AL pennant and the franchise is at a bit of a crossroads at the moment. Houston's championship window is getting smaller and a new manager is not guaranteed to be the right one for the team. Espada and Ausmus' familiarity with the franchise does give them a leg up.

There are now five managerial openings in the MLB with Baker's retirement.