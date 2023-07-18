The Cleveland Guardians have struggled to open the second half of the 2023 season, most recently getting swept by the Texas Rangers. Cleveland is three games under .500 but they sit just 2.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central. The Guardians will have a difficult decision when it comes to either buying or selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Ace Shane Bieber was expected to be their top trade candidate, but a recent injury lessened the likelihood of Bieber being available. Instead, SP Aaron Civale may generate trade interest if Cleveland makes him available, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“The name to watch from a trade standpoint is no longer Bieber,” Morosi said. “We had talked about him as a trade candidate, this injury has sort of reduced that possibility. His longtime rotation mate (could be a trade candidate), Aaron Civale, who is a free agent after 2025. So he'd have two-plus years of service left on a trade.”

Guardians' Aaron Civale a trade candidate?

Civale still has a couple of years left on his contract following the 2023 season. Cleveland may opt to hold onto him if they plan to compete in the coming years. However, the Guardians have traded key pitchers and remained in contention over the past few seasons. Trading Civale right now would allow the Guardians to acquire young talent and potentially contend again as soon as next year.

With all of this being said, Cleveland still is in contention right now. They are just 2.5 games behind Minnesota despite their current slide. The Guardians will need to make a tough choice, one that will likely be determined within the next week or so.