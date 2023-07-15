The Cleveland Guardians have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2023 MLB trade deadline. With a losing record after the All-Star break, there's an argument to be made that the Guardians should be sellers. Cleveland's place in the standings, however, suggests that the team should strongly consider making additions to the big-league roster.

The Guardians' biggest trade piece might have lost the bulk of his value this season. Amid rumors that Shane Bieber could be moved, Cleveland's ace underwent an MRI because of a right forearm. Depending on the severity of Bieber's injury, contenders might shy away from offering an intriguing trade package for the 2020 AL Cy Young winner.

If Bieber isn't going anywhere, the Guardinas might as well make a push for the division title. Cleveland trails Minnesota Twins by a half-game for first place in the AL Central. Even one or two roster upgrades could be enough for the Guardians to win the weakest division in MLB.

The AL Central winner is on track to get home-field advantage in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Cleveland swept the Tampa Bay Rays with a pair of home games in the wild-card round last year. The Guardians were defeated by the New York Yankees in the ALDS, unable to finish off a 2-1 series lead.

The Guardians won't pursue the the best players on the trade market. Cleveland is a long shot to win the 2023 World Series with payroll limitations. Shohei Ohtani or one of the St. Louis Cardinals stars aren't realistic trade deadline targets. Instead, the Guardians should consider going after rentals who have a high upside and won't cost a haul of prospects.

Let's take a look at two sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Guardians to consider.

2. OF Cody Bellinger, Chicago Cubs

The Guardians need to improve their lineup if they want any hope of making noise in the playoffs. In their last three losses before the All-Star break, Cleveland scored four total runs. Only three teams have scored fewer runs than Cleveland for the entire season. The Guardians rank 25th in OPS. They are dead last with just 62 home runs. Cody Bellinger would help Cleveland in all of those areas.

Following two miserable seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Bellinger has resurrected his career with the Cubs. In 59 games, Bellinger is hitting .302/.357/.518. He has 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Although he hasn't returned to his 2019 NL MVP form, Bellinger is producing at an All-Star level. Bellinger has had his share of playoff moments, hitting .353 with a .906 OPS in the 2021 postseason. With Bellinger, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor, Cleveland's lineup would quickly become much more respectable.

The Cubs are six games under .500 and seven games out of first place. If Chicago doesn't go into full sell-mode at the 2023 trade deadline, Bellinger would still be a viable trade candidate. The outfielder's contract includes a mutual option for 2024. The Cubs don't want to lose him in free agency without getting anything in return. The Guardians could potentially trade for him without giving up top prospects or being locked into a long-term deal.

1. SP Lance Lynn, Chicago White Sox

Bieber's injury will potentially leave a large hole in Cleveland's rotation. The Guardians have already lost Carl Quantrill and Triston McKenzie to the IL. There a plenty of trade candidates who are better than Lance Lynn; White Sox starter Lucas Giolito is at the top of that list, and the New York Mets might consider unloading Justin Verlander or Max Scherzer if they don't climb back into the playoff race. Just don't expect the Guardians do give up the young players necessary to acquire those pitchers.

Lynn is much more of a low-risk option, due his contract status and 2023 performance. A free-agent-to-be, Lynn might be at the tailend his career. The 36-year-old has a massive 6.03 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. But Lynn has performed much better of late, highlighted by his one-hit, 11-strikeout game against the Toronto Blue Jays before the All-Star break. It could be a sign that Lynn will at least be an average pitcher during the pennant race. Maybe he'd even be rejuvinated for a few months if he's chasing a division title.

The White Sox will have a much harder time than the Guardians to convince themselves that they can outlast their AL Central rivals. Chicago is 38-55, trailing Minnesota by 8.5 games. The White Sox are expected to sell a few of their veterans this summer. Cleveland could take advanatage and improve a rotation that has been hit with a rash of injuries.