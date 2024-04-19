Will a Subway Series be upon us come October time? It's too early to make any sort of prognostications regarding the playoffs, but at this point, both the New York Yankees and New York Mets are playing very good baseball. The Yankees have started off the season well, winning 13 of their first 19 games to take ownership of first place in the stacked AL East, while the Mets have rebounded from a 0-5 start, winning 10 of their past 13 games.
However, despite the Yankees and Mets' commendable start to the 2024 season, some MLB insiders are already thinking about what could happen in free agency involving two of the league's preeminent big-market teams. Jon Heyman of the New York Post has already begun to speculate regarding the futures of Juan Soto and Pete Alonso, both of whom will be entering free agency come season's end.
Heyman noted that if the Mets end up going for Soto, that would take them out of the running for Alonso's services. Steve Cohen might have the deepest pockets among MLB owners, but Heyman believes that the Mets will still be wary of the 110 percent tax situation, making it a matter of choosing one over the other.
Meanwhile, from the Yankees' perspective, Heyman pointed out that the team in pinstripes “would seriously consider” signing Pete Alonso to replace Juan Soto's production in the event of a departure from the 25-year old right fielder. Of course, Alonso is a first baseman by trade, so his fit in the Yankees lineup will be a bit iffy due to the presence of Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton.
Nonetheless, this idea, as things stand, is nothing but a major pipe dream, as both the Yankees and Mets' first course of action when Hot Stove season begins is to re-sign their impending star free agents.
Juan Soto may cost a pretty penny, but the Yankees are willing to pay the price
The Yankees acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres this offseason knowing full well that he will be entering free agency at season's end. Soto was identified by the Yankees as a young, in his prime superstar who should continue to be in the best years of his career for the foreseeable future given how young he is still.
Soto, for his part, has done nothing but excel in a Yankees uniform. In 19 games this season, Soto has hit four home runs, driven in 17 home runs, and hit for an elite slash line of .352/.458/.577. He has blossomed into a fan favorite, with the Yankees' lineup being even better than advertised in the early goings of the 2024 campaign.
Heyman reported that the Yankees' top priority is to re-sign Juan Soto, and given his age and consistent top-tier production, New York may have to offer a contract that could rival that of the one Shohei Ohtani signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-year, $700 million that's worth less in present money due to the deferral-filled structure of the contract).
Soto could even end up commanding a contract more exorbitant than the one Mike Trout signed with the Los Angeles Angels; Trout was 27 years old during the first year of his 12-year, $426.5 million extension, while Soto will be 26 when he begins next season.
But as previously stated, the Yankees knew what they were getting into when they traded for Juan Soto. But given the early returns this trade has brought to the Bronx, expect the Evil Empire of the MLB to be the heavy favorite to secure Soto's services for the next decade or so.
Pete Alonso, a certified Mets fan favorite
Pete Alonso is sure to draw plenty of interest in the free-agent market come November. He has been a consistent source of power production since he burst onto the scene with a 53-home run rookie season, and in 2024, he continues to be one of the Mets' best producers at the plate. Through 18 games (79 plate appearances), Alonso has hit six home runs, placing him among the league leaders yet again.
The Mets know that it will take a huge contract to bring Alonso back, and fans certainly want one of the team's best players to stay for the long haul. Thus, Heyman believes that the Mets “are expected to make a run” at the 29-year old first baseman first, especially when it might take a record-setting deal to snag Juan Soto away from the Yankees.
Alonso will only be 30 years of age when his next contract begins, so he has a few more years of top-tier power production. The question now is just how much the Mets will be willing to offer, especially when Heyman thinks that teams such as the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros and Texas Rangers “could be candidates” to rival New York for Alonso's services.