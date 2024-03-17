As the New York Mets look to finalize their 2024 roster, free agent designated hitter JD Martinez has been linked to the team. While he has numerous options, Martinez likes what the Mets have to offer.
Martinez, “likes the idea of the Mets,” via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Angels have also shown interest in adding Martinez. However, Heyman believes New York holds a slight edge over Los Angeles as things stand.
Owner Steve Cohen has give the Mets' front office the green light to sign Martinez. Now it just comes down to whether New York can outbid and outpitch other interested teams. Time is running out for the Mets or any team however to sign Martinez before Opening Day.
The designated hitter would be a massive addition to New York's starting lineup. Over 113 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023, Martinez hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. The DH, who is a three-time Silver Slugger and World Series champion, earned the sixth All-Star nod of his career. Through 1,522 games at the major league level, Martinez has hit .287 with 315 home runs and 1,002 RBI.
On top of hitters such as Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor, the Mets will be relying on some youth in Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty to drive in runs. Designated hitter doesn't have a locked-in bat, with names such as Ji-Man Choi and Luke Voit candidates for the role. Signing JD Martinez gives the Mets another powerful slugger in their lineup, providing more consistent production and insurance if the young hitters don't pan out.