As the Mets look to add some power to their lineup, former Dodgers slugger JD Martinez is on New York's radar.

With a new manager and front office arrangement, the New York Mets are retooling their entire organization after a disappointing 2023 season. For their next move, the Mets are eyeing one of the best designated hitters available in free agency.

New York has had conversations with JD Martinez over a potential contract, via Mike Puma of The New York Post. There's no word on how far those conversations have gone or financial numbers have been exchanged.

Still, the Mets seem heavily interested in bringing Martinez to New York. While they already have Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso on their roster, Martinez would help solidify the lineup and bring some prodigious power to New York.

The designated hitter spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Over 113 games, Martinez hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBI. He was named to his third-straight All-Star Game and the sixth overall over his 13-year career. Martinez is a three-time Silver Slugger and a former World Series champion who has hit .287 with 315 home runs and 1,002 RBI over 1,522 games.

Despite having players such as Lindor and Alonso, it's clear that New York needs a bit more pop in their lineup. The Mets ranked 20th in the league with 717 runs scored in 2023. While they were 10th in home runs (215), New York was 19th in RBI with 692.

After trading away Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the deadline, the Mets entered the offseason with plenty of questions. Signing JD Martinez would at least answer the call for New York's need for power.