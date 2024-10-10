The New York Mets’ remarkable season will continue after the team eliminated the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS Wednesday night. All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning that proved to be the difference as the Mets took Game 4 by a score of 4-1 and wrapped up the best-of-five Division Series 3-1.

The Mets returned home from a 16-game road trip on Tuesday and won two straight games against the Phillies to clinch a playoff series at home for the first time in 24 years. When asked if there’s any extra significance in being part of that bit of Mets history, Lindor got fans hyped by replying, “I want to win it all,” per SNY on X.

“I want to win it all. And then that will be a team that forever will be remembered. It will be a team that comes every 10 years and eat for free everywhere they go. I want to do that. The job is not done. We’ve gotta continue to climb, we gotta continue to play the game the right way, respect our opponents and go out there and give everything we have,” the 10-year veteran said via SNY.

Francisco Lindor sent the Mets to the NLCS with a grand slam

The Mets have taken fans on a wild ride over the second half of the season. The team battled all the way back from 11 games under .500 to reach the playoffs during a makeup doubleheader the day after the regular season ended. New York needed to get hot and boy, did they. The Mets went 40-27 since returning from the All-Star break, the fourth best record in MLB in that span. They dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card round and followed that up with a dominant victory over the Phillies. New York will now move on to the Championship Series, squaring off against the winner of the San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS matchup.

It was clear how much the win over their division rivals meant to the Mets as after the game Lindor could be seen near tears, celebrating with the fans at Citi Field. Brandon Nimmo got emotional while hugging it out with teammates after New York clinched the NLDS.

The Padres jumped the Yankees as the betting favorite to win the World Series – shortly after the Yankees jumped the Dodgers. As it stands now, the Mets are third at +550. However, at the moment, they’re the only team that’s punched its ticket to the Championship Series as the Mets’ miraculous season continues.