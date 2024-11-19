There should be no question that Juan Soto is the best free agent in this year's class, and it isn't particularly close. As has been written about endlessly, there aren't too many players in MLB history to reach free agency as an in-his-prime 26-year-old outfielder coming off the best season of his career. His franchise-altering talents are undisputed, as the New York Yankees' addition of him via trade last offseason was a major part of how they reached the World Series and came to within three wins of winning it all.

But in free agency, anything can happen. Even though the Yankees, one would think, should have a leg-up on the opposition considering that Soto had spent a full season with the team, there could end up being a twist in the tale that results in the 26-year-old's departure from the Bronx.

While it's the usual suspects, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays, that have already thrown their hat in the ring in the Soto free-agent sweepstakes, a “mystery club” has reportedly already spoken to Soto and his camp, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Of course, if the team that managed to secure a meeting with Soto other than those already mentioned above was known, it would not be a “mystery” anymore. But a few teams come to mind as potential Soto suitors that clearly prefer working in silence.

Perhaps the Philadelphia Phillies go big once again in free agency; their additions over the past few years have mostly worked, as the likes of Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner have been very productive in their stint with the team thus far. Or maybe the Texas Rangers look to jumpstart their return to World Series contention with another blockbuster free-agent signing in the vein of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

What's clear is that the Yankees will have to step up their efforts if they were to keep Soto for the long haul. Soto's eyes are wandering, and he has earned the right to choose his home for the next decade or so, and teams aren't just about to make the Yankees' bid to keep him a cakewalk.

The Juan Soto sweepstakes are heating up

Juan Soto, he of the 8.1 WAR (per Fangraphs) in 2024, can drastically alter the fortunes of a franchise. Just ask the Yankees. He makes everyone around him better, as he has the power, discipline, and eye to punish opposing pitchers on a nightly basis. There were stretches that he and Aaron Judge were carrying the Yankees' offense on their backs.

Alas, the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Mets, and even the Dodgers are pulling out all the stops in their pursuit of Soto. And it's not like those are the Yankees' only legitimate opponents for Soto's signature. The next few weeks will be very interesting to monitor on this front, as analysts believe that Soto could commit to his team for the next decade or so by the time the Winter Meetings in December conclude.