One of the biggest MLB free agents to keep an eye on this offseason is Juan Soto. Soto spent this past season with the New York Yankees, but we don't know where we will be next season. Soto is one of the best players in the game and he was a big reason why the Yankees made it all the way to the World Series. Now, there's a chance that he ends up with the team that actually won the World Series.

Juan Soto is going to be an expensive player, and we know that one team with a lot of money is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They obviously have an absurd amount of money going to Shohei Ohtani, but they are set to meet with Soto as they could be adding another super star to the team.

“According to sources, the Dodgers will be the next team to sit down with Soto, holding their meeting with him early this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday,” An article from MLB.com said.

“As soon as Tuesday” was accurate as a report on Monday night states that the Dodgers will indeed meet with Soto on Tuesday.

“Sources: The Dodgers are meeting with Juan Soto tomorrow, as @Feinsand first reported,” Alden González said in a post. “Yes, it’d be absurd of them to follow a billion-dollar offseason with a $600M contract. But Shohei Ohtani’s first year in LA blew away all their financial projections. And they need an OF.”

A lot of people are wondering how long it will be until Soto has officially signed with a team. His agent, Scott Boras, is known to take a long time during free agency, but one national league executive doesn't think that will be the case this time around.

“We all know that Boras has a reputation for dragging free agency along at a snail’s pace,” the executive said. “But when he has someone like Soto, that doesn’t usually happen. I’d be surprised if he hasn’t signed by the time we leave Dallas [when the meetings conclude on Dec. 12].”

Juan Soto is getting paid no matter where he goes. He's one of the best players in baseball. However, he's worried about a lot more than that. Soto wants to win, and he is asking teams about their commitment to winning as he knows he will be with whatever team he signs with for a while.

“He’s going to commit to a team for at least a decade, so that’s not surprising,” one American League executive said. “Even if there’s an opt-out in the contract, you’re probably looking at the next four or five years. He’s going to get paid no matter where he goes, so if he can feel good about his chances of winning, that’s going to make a big difference.”

The good news for Soto on that front is that if a team is going to spend big to get a player like him, they are looking to win in the near future.

Soto sweepstakes have already provided a lot of chatter, and it sounds like it might not take him long to sign with the team that is the right fit.