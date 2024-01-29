Where will Justin Turner sign in MLB free agency?

Justin Turner is still available in MLB free agency. The two-time All-Star has been linked to a number of teams and he is reportedly nearing a free agency decision, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“Justin Turner’s free-agent decision is increasingly likely to occur this week. @redturn2’s market is helped by the fact that multiple large-market teams — Giants, Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs — are looking to add an impact corner infielder,” Morosi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Mets are among the teams that Turner has been connected to in free agency. Now it appears that the Cubs, Blue Jays, and Giants could be options for him as well.

Turner is 39 years old. He is still a productive player without question, however.

Turner began his career in 2009 with the Baltimore Orioles. He later ended up with the New York Mets before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Turner established himself as a star in LA and in addition to his aforementioned two All-Star selections, he helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series victory in 2020.

Turner joined the Boston Red Sox in 2023 and quietly had a strong season. He slashed .276/.345/.455/.800 with 23 home runs, proving that he is still a reliable offensive presence. Additionally, Turner can play third, second, or first base.

Many teams would love to add a veteran like Justin Turner who can still produce at a respectable level. It is not surprising to see many teams interested in the 39-year-old.

With February right around the corner, Turner's decision will likely be made soon. A return to the Mets is certainly on the table, but Turner has other options as well.