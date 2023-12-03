Arizona Diamondbacks keen on signing Justin Turner for his leadership and versatility, eyeing him as a key piece in their competitive rebuild.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' quest to boost their lineup and clubhouse atmosphere has them eyeing veteran presence Justin Turner. The team, still reeling from the departure of Evan Longoria, sees Turner as the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Longoria's leadership and offensive production.

Turner, who most recently played for the Boston Red Sox, turned down a $13.4 million player option from the Red Sox, making him a free agent. His storied tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers included a World Series championship and multiple All-Star appearance.

This move has put several teams on alert, including the Diamondbacks, who are keen on leveraging Turner's experience and bat to elevate their team's performance.

Despite not making any immediate moves, the Diamondbacks' interest in Turner remains high, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported. They are reportedly looking to him to not only bring his on-field skills but also to serve as a mentor for their younger players, fostering a competitive and professional environment within the clubhouse.

Turner's appeal is not limited to his leadership qualities; his ability to serve as a designated hitter or infielder adds a layer of flexibility to any team he joins, making him a valuable asset in the National League, which now universally adopts the designated hitter role.

The Diamondbacks are not alone in their pursuit, as Turner's free agency has caught the attention of multiple clubs, including the possibility of a reunion with the Red Sox. However, Arizona's focused approach suggests they're prepared to make a competitive offer to secure Turner's services.

As the free agency period unfolds, the Diamondbacks continue to signal their desire to sign Turner. Whether this interest materializes into a deal remains to be seen, but it's clear that Arizona views Turner as a key piece in their quest to return to competitive baseball