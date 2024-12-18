The MLB hot stove is firing after the big Cody Bellinger trade on Tuesday. But there are still big names available in free agency, including former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. After a career year with over 40 home runs, he is trying to cash in this winter. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal gave three key reasons why Santander has not signed a deal.

“His career .307 on-base percentage. His sprint speed, which last season ranked in the bottom 18 percent of the league,” Rosenthal wrote. “And his poor defensive metrics, even though Orioles manager Brandon Hyde last season praised his work in right field.”

Rosenthal continued by comparing Santander to fellow corner outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, who also remains unsigned. “[Hernandez's] .320 career OBP is slightly higher. His defense, though hardly Gold Glove caliber, is slightly better, at least when he is in right instead of left field. And his sprint speed last season ranked in the 83rd percentile.”

Rosenthal added that Santander is seeking a longer deal than Hernandez but his defensive problems could cause a shorter deal. The Orioles were set to spend in free agency but have not added much to this point. While they should bring Santander back, the lack of rumors surrounding the All-Star should scare Orioles fans.

Could Anthony Santander be back on the Orioles?

Just before last season started, the Orioles ownership changed. Out went the Angelos family and in came minority owner David Rubenstein and the majority owner. The hope was that they would spend more money in free agency and secure a long-term plan to stay in the Charm City. Signing Santander would be the first step in showing the fans that reality.

The Orioles also have a massive hole in their starting rotation. They traded for Corbin Burnes last year to fill it and it worked perfectly. He started the All-Star Game and finished second in AL Cy Young voting. But now he is testing free agency and may leave the Orioles. The delay here may be about the Orioles choosing between Santander and Burnes.

If Santander leaves the Orioles, the Minnesota Twins should throw their hats in the ring. They need home run power in their lineup to surround Carlos Correa and Santander brings that. The Seattle Mariners also need pop but they have a full outfield. That move could land Santander in a DH role, but they might be more interested in Pete Alonso.