Brewers hope to survive Corbin Burnes' exit with promising prospect haul

We have officially entered a new era of Milwaukee Brewers baseball. Yes, change was promised when both president of baseball operations David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell left for flashier and more lucrative jobs after a nine-year run. Though, the franchise model could have realistically been replicated with general manager Matt Arnold and new skipper Pat Murphy (was bench coach) still on board.

That feels irrelevant now, though, at least for the immediate future. The Brewers ended the suspense and traded ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. A deal was inevitable, but fans will feel the stinging effects of this departure regardless. The bitter disappointment that comes with saying goodbye to a franchise pillar is made worse by the fact that the Orioles are the buyers in this situation.

A bottom-barrel payroll, instantly emboldened by new ownership, pulls off a massive move and in the process highlights the sad state of affairs that currently exist in Milwaukee. The Brewers' roster contains a mixture of All-Stars and young promising talent that inspires plenty of faith, especially in the seemingly wide-open National League Central, but the organization remains stuck in small-market purgatory while another belt-tightener essentially leaps above it.

But life goes on. We must put aside this existential crisis for the time being and instead focus on the value the Brew Crew are receiving from the Orioles in exchange for the 2021 Cy Young. We're going to help you move on, as we figure out how to grade the Brewers on this blockbuster.

Brewers acquire an intriguing prospect package

When it is apparent to the entire league that an impending free agent is not going to sign a contract extension with his current team, leverage can be difficult to attain. On paper, however, it does not look like Milwaukee is getting fleeced.

Baltimore is sending back infielder Joey Ortiz (No. 63 on MLB Top 100 prospect rankings), left-handed pitcher and former first-rounder DL Hall (ranked top 10 in Orioles' system) and the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 draft. The Youth movement rolls on at American Family Field.

While it would have been nice to snag a player ranked inside the top 30, this haul was probably the most impressive one Matt Arnold and company could manage under the circumstances. Now, one could argue that the Brewers should have waited to accept a trade offer closer to the deadline, but shipping out Corbin Burnes before the season eliminates the possibility of lingering tension plaguing the clubhouse.

Though, that argument doesn't hold up too well if these new arrivals don't produce. Ortiz batted .212 with nine strikeouts in only 34 plate appearances for the Orioles last season but has thrived in the minor leagues. He could unlock his full abilities with the larger sample size Milwaukee will surely give him. Hall also struggled upon being called up to the MLB but found his groove in 2023, tallying a 3.26 ERA in 18 relief outings. It is unclear if he will be relegated to the bullpen or assume a role in the starting rotation.

Brewers' Corbin Burnes trade grade

Inking 19-year-old outfielder Jackson Chourio to a historic eight-year, $82 million contract before he even plays a game in the big leagues perfectly foretells the Brewers' plans. They are all in on the future. Making long-term investments in prospects, just as the Arizona Diamondbacks did with Corbin Carroll ahead of the 2023 season, appears to be how this organization wants to move forward.

Locking up Corbin Burnes, whose agent is Scott Boras, does not fall into that mindset. Hence, he brings a 3.26 career ERA, four top-10 Cy Young finishes, three All-Star selections and postseason credibility to the contending Orioles. Milwaukee will celebrate the right-handed starting pitcher and the success he helped the franchise achieve in his six-year tenure. But fans are strong enough to endure this split.

They are intensely aware of the perils of cost efficiency and the adaptability required to be an ardent supporter of this steady yet thrifty ballclub. Although many familiar faces have exited in the last few months, a level of trust still exists between the Brewers and this city.

How that trust is affected in 2024 and the years to come will depend on the contributions of Joey Ortiz, DL Hall and this unknown draft pick. For now, there is reason to be optimistic. And our grade reflects that.

Final Grade: B