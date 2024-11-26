No one knows New York sports quite like Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, and he has a funny feeling about the New York Mets' chances to land Juan Soto in free agency.

The former “Mike and the Mad Dog” cohost joined Jon Heyman's “The Show” to talk about the Soto sweepstakes, and he feels like it's going to come down to the two New York teams.

“I got a funny feeling he might go to the Mets,” Russo said. “I know the only visit he made to a mansion was to [Mets owner] Steve Cohen’s house in Beverly Hills. I do think Cohen can offer him the most money and if it’s about money, which 99% of the time it is, I think the Mets will have the leg up.”

Russo added that the Mets have momentum right now and adding Soto could give the team as much juice in New York as their crosstown rivals.

“They’re coming off a big year, it’s New York, [the Mets have] Lindor,” he began, adding, “you know better than anybody that when the Mets are good, they’re as much a factor in New York as the Yankees are…they can be equal when they’re both good.”

A Juan Soto decision could come sooner rather than later

In addition to his Mets prediction, Russo said he thinks Soto will make his decision relatively soon.

“It seems like it’s going to be done a lot earlier than normal, which, to me, thank God,” Russo said. “I hate when these big free agents wait until March to get signed. Maybe [Shohei] Ohtani set a trend last year when he got it done right around the Winter Meetings.”

As it stands, Soto has met with five teams, including the Mets and Yankees. With offers already on the table, Russo could be right. Cohen delivered a cryptic message about Soto on Monday, and now it appears the Mets are at least comfortable with where they stand with Soto.

“I don't think he’s going to the Dodgers, I don’t think he’s going to Toronto, why would you go to Canada?” Russo added. “I think it’s gonna be the Yankees or Mets. I wouldn’t rule out the Yankees but right now I think the decision will be by the end of the Winter Meetings and I do think that the Mets are the leading contender right now because nobody can spend more money than Cohen. We all know that he’s got the most money.”