Several big name starting pitchers have already been on the move this offseason, and according to several rumors, the Seattle Mariners have been open to potentially trading their ace starting pitcher Luis Castillo. And while rumors have been swirling, to this point, Castillo has stayed put, although there are a handful of teams that are interested in his services.

Seattle has an excess amount of starting pitching, and they have made it clear they are interested in dealing from that surplus in an effort to boost their lineup. While Castillo is obviously a valuable pitcher, the Mariners have not yet gotten a deal that gives them what they are looking for, which is why he has not been moved yet.

“The Mariners haven’t been able to get what they’ve sought for Luis Castillo,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported.

Will Mariners end up trading Luis Castillo?

Castillo didn't have his best campaign in 2024, but he was still very solid, posting a 3.64 earned run average and 175 strikeouts. However, it seems like the Mariners price tag for him may be too high. And while they aren't exactly in a rush to move him, the lack of interest is a bit eye-opening considering Castillo's track record of success in the MLB.

There's a chance that interest in Castillo could spike when big name starters like Corbin Burnes and Roki Sasaki find new homes on the free agent market, as starting pitcher-needy teams could pivot to the trade market and try to swing a deal for Castillo. For now, though, it seems like Seattle is waiting things out, and fans will be keeping an eye on Castillo's trade market to see if the Mariners end up getting a deal for him that they are willing to take.