The Boston Red Sox acquired starting pitcher Garrett Crochet in a trade to bolster their rotation, but they may not be done adding pitching this offseason. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently named the Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles as potential fits for Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Seattle needs offensive help and Castillo has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. He still has multiple years remaining on his contract, but the Mariners may still look to move the 32-year-old. Acquiring him will not be an easy feat, however.

What Luis Castillo can offer a team

Castillo, a two-time All-Star, pitched to a respectable 3.64 ERA during the 2024 season. He started 30 games for Seattle and recorded 175 strikeouts across 175.1 innings pitched.

In 2023, Castillo pitched to a 3.34 ERA while striking out 219 hitters in 197 innings pitched. He was ultimately selected to his second All-Star team during the '23 campaign as well. He has been one of the better pitchers in the sport over the past couple of seasons.

Castillo's potential fit with Red Sox, Orioles

The Red Sox could still use another starting pitcher or two. Crochet is going to help matters without question, but Boston still has question marks in the rotation.

The Orioles are another ball club that needs a pitching boost, especially with Corbin Burnes set to possibly leave in MLB free agency. Baltimore has been competitive in recent seasons, but adding a veteran pitcher such as Castillo could help them take a step forward.

The Mariners may not even end up trading Castillo. Nothing is guaranteed to come to fruition. If Seattle expresses interest in a trade, however, the Red Sox and Orioles will be potential suitors. Other teams will probably reach out to the Mariners as well, as Luis Castillo can provide a massive boost to any rotation around the league.