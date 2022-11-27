Published November 27, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Seattle Mariners kicked off the offseason with a huge trade for All-Star Teoscar Hernandez. He will pair nicely with Julio Rodriguez and Jesse Winker but the M’s don’t want to be done adding talent yet.

According to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com, the Mariners have eyes for another outfielder and are looking to New York for options. They are interested in the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo and the Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi.

“The Mariners have checked in with free agents Andrew Benintendi and Brandon Nimmo, according to sources, both of whom would align with the team’s ‘Dominate The Zone’ mantra via high on-base ability — though they don’t pack nearly as much power as Hernández. For the latter reason, they might not be the strongest fits.”

Nimmo is one of the best in baseball at drawing walks while avoiding strikeouts. The 29-year-old posted an OPS of .800 in 151 games and adds value with his speed and defense.

Benintendi was a great contact hitter with the Kansas City Royals last season. The 28-year-old was named an All-Star before struggling with the Yankees after a midseason trade and got injured.

The Mariners are eager to return to the playoffs after snapping their 21-year drought. Adding players who work pitchers and do a good job getting on base should complements the core of hitters they have. The competition for them will be stiff, especially for Nimmo, who the Blue Jays are looking into to replace Hernandez. With a star-studded cast of players, though, the Mariners should be an attractive destination.