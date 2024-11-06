The Seattle Mariners have a lot of work to do this offseason to improve their offense. One potential option is emerging as a candidate to help the Mariners shore up the middle of their infield.

The Mariners have “closely evaluated” 25-year-old South Korean second baseman Hye-seong Kim according to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi.

Kim currently plays in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) for the Kiwoom Heroes, who are expected to post him later this offseason. In his eight seasons in the KBO, Kim has proven to be one of the league's best players both at the plate and defensively at second base.

This season, Kim hit .326 with a career-high 11 home runs while stealing 30 bases and playing plus defense in 126 games.

Kim also represented South Korea internationally at the 202o Summer Olympics and the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He would join San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung-hoo Lee, Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ji-hwan Bae, free agent infielder Ha-seong Kim who most recently played for the San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder as the only South Koreans in Major League Baseball. Los Angeles Dodgers super utilityman Tommy Edman also has South Korean heritage and represents South Korea internationally.

Hye-seong Kim's fit with the Seattle Mariners

Despite having a 3.49 team ERA during the 2024 regular season, tied for the lowest in all of baseball, the Mariners failed to make the postseason, finishing second in the AL West behind the Houston Astros, because of their struggles on the offensive end. They had the second-lowest team batting average at .224, only ahead of the historically awful Chicago White Sox, and failed to provide enough run support to their elite pitching staff.

Second base was an area of specific concern, with Jorge Polanco having one the worst seasons of his career at the plate. The Mariners recently declined Polanco's club option, making it even more crucial for them to find a replacement at second base. While Kim does not necessarily provide a lot of power, if his bat-to-ball skills translate from the KBO, he could hit for a high average and steal some bases at the top of the Mariners order.

The Mariners would need more than just Kim to fix their offense, but locking down a player like him would be a great first step towards getting back to the postseason.

Other potential options for the Mariners to try and improve their lineup would be to trade one of their young starting pitchers, like George Kirby, Bryce Miller or Logan Gilbert or Bryan Woo for an established bat.