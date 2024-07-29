The Miami Marlins are expected to move a series of players ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Tanner Scott is one player drawing a lot of interest in the trade circles.

However, there is another reliever for the Marlins who is generating buzz. That player is Declan Cronin, as MLB insider Jon Morosi reports.

‘Tanner Scott is the most popular Marlins reliever in this trade market, but he is not alone. Multiple Miami pitchers are drawing interest, including RHP Declan Cronin. The expectation is that multiple Marlins relievers will move by 6 pm ET tomorrow.'

Scott is the big name that teams are targeting in Miami, but they hold a high asking price which could make things difficult. Therefore, teams could target Declan Cronin instead for a cheaper price, perhaps. The Marlins have already traded away AJ Puk to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and more names could be moved.

Declan Cronin has had a good year for the Marlins

The Marlins are in sell mode, which makes a player such as Cronin expendable. He has come onto the scene after just nine games with the Chicago White Sox in 2023. This year, he has made 35 appearances, posting a 3.40 ERA with a 2-2 record in 50.1 innings pitcher.

Cronin has yet to give up a home run on the year and has 54 strikeouts in those outings, so he has become a big piece of the Marlins bullpen and would provide a key piece to a number of teams in the MLB.

The Houston Astros claimed Cronin off waivers before the season began only to waive him shortly after, and the Marlins decided to take a flier on him. Despite giving up 11 runs in 11 innings for the White Sox a year ago and spending time in Triple-A, Cronin has become a successful addition and is going to be an interesting reliever option ahead of Tuesday's deadline.