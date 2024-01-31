The Marlins are reportedly looking at a talented player with an extensive injury history.

The Miami Marlins seem to be in the market for help on the infield, and they are reportedly interested in free agent Adalberto Mondesi, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“Marlins are still looking for a SS. Adalberto Mondesi is one consideration.”

Mondesi is full of talent. He was touted as one of the game’s top prospects prior to debuting with the Royals and has at multiple points in his career flashed star potential. In just 75 games during the 2018 season, for instance, Mondesi cracked 14 home runs and swiped 32 bases, showing off a rare power and speed combination – something the Marlins could use.

Unfortunately, Mondesi hasn't been able to stay healthy in his MLB career. He has yet to play in more than 102 games in a season and has never reached 450 MLB plate appearances in a season. He had a career-high 433 plate appearances in 2019 but has since appeared in just 109 games and taken 423 plate appearances in four years combined.

The Marlins haven't made any big, or even medium-sized, moves this offseason. Most recently, they agreed to a minor league deal with outfielder/first baseman Trey Mancini.

Mancini started the 2023 with the Chicago Cubs, where he appeared in 79 games. He hit .234 with four home runs and 38 RBI. The outfielder/first baseman was ultimately released by the Cubs before latching on a minor league deal with the Cincinnati Reds.

Mancini provides the Marlins with an interesting bat off the bench; should he make the major league roster. He won a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2022. His addition was crucial to their championship run.