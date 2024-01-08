Miami brings the outfielder back on a minor league deal.

The Miami Marlins have agreed to a deal that returns outfielder Jonathan Davis back to the organization.

The Marlins outrighted Davis off the team's 40-man roster at the end of the season rather than tender him a contract in arbitration. The deal is a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training, according to Daniel Alvarez Montes of El Extra Base.

In his six seasons in Major League Baseball, Davis is a .198/.295/.276 hitter. Despite the low batting average, the Marlins are retaining a hitter that has shown a good eye at the plate. Davis has earned a walk in 11.1% of his plate appearances dating since the 2020 season. He is a career .260/.362/.433 hitter in his five Triple-A seasons as well. Additionally, Davis is plenty experienced in all three outfield slots.

The 31-year-old Davis spent the majority of the 2023 season with the Marlins organization after coming over in a trade with the Tigers last May. He appeared in 34 games and had 104 plate appearances, batting .244/.307/.378 with a pair of homers, four doubles, and a triple. He also recorded a lone stolen base.

Despite adding Davis, there hasn't been much roster movement in Miami. While the Marlins have had a quiet offseason for the most part, star pitcher Jesus Luzardo's name continues to pop up in trade rumors.

Luzardo had an excellent 2023 for the Marlins. The left-hander put up 3.58 ERA and a 208/55 K/BB ratio. With a new career-high in innings pitched (178.2), Luzardo easily passed his previous career-high in strikeouts (120). He also demonstrated that his body is able to handle the rigors of a full season.

But if a team is going to trade for Luzardo, it won't come cheap. The lefty is just 26 years old and is under team control until 2027.