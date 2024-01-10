The New York Mets are reportedly interested in adding relief help to their bullpen ahead of the upcoming 2024 MLB season.

The New York Mets are reportedly looking to add bullpen help. Andy Martino of SNY reported Wednesday that New York will try to add relievers “soon.”

It remains uncertain about which relievers New York will pursue, and whether they will be added via trade or free agency. Nevertheless, New York clearly wants to make moves to bolster the bullpen.

The odds of New York signing a superstar reliever such as Josh Hader appear to be slim. Edwin Diaz is the Mets' closer and the team is looking for middle inning relievers.

In addition to Diaz, the Mets' bullpen features pitchers such as Drew Smith, Brooks Raley, and Jorge Lopez. It's a solid group of pitchers that would benefit from added depth.

Mets' overall MLB free agency

Overall, New York hasn't made many big moves this offseason. They signed starting pitcher Sean Manaea to a three-year contract and outfielder Harrison Bader to a one-year deal, but it's been a far more quite offseason that last year for the Mets.

The team has received criticism by some people around the MLB world for their free agency performance. Their lack of aggression following a disappointing '23 campaign has led many to wonder what New York's plan is moving forward.

However, the Mets spent heavily an offseason ago and the results were far from positive. Perhaps this new strategy will help the team play a more competitive brand of baseball in 2024. Competing in the AL East will be difficult, however, as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies project to be in the running for the division title.