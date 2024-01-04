The Mets add a former Yankees outfielder in MLB free agency.

The New York Mets and outfielder Harrison Bader are reportedly in agreement on a one-year contract, per Andy Martino of SNY. It was later reported that the deal is worth $10.5 million, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The 29-year-old outfielder has previously played for the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and Cincinnati Reds. Bader was acquired by the Yankees from the Cardinals during the 2022 season, and then ended up with the Reds in 2023.

Joining a New York-based team is difficult for some players. It provides a big market with no shortage of pressure, and many stars have failed to replicate their previous success. Bader, however, understands what it takes to play in New York after spending time with the Yankees.

His production with the ball club wasn't exactly elite, but Bader has never been the most intimidating offensive threat. He's a superb defender who offers impressive speed on the base paths and in the outfield. His presence in the Mets' outfield will help New York's all-around defensive effort.

Bader earned his first and only Gold Glove in 2021 with the Cardinals. He's unfortunately been limited due to injuries in recent seasons. If Bader can stay healthy in 2024, it would not be surprising to see him earn another Gold Glove.

Mets' free agency

The Mets have yet to make any massive splashes in free agency like they did an offseason ago. New York still plans to compete in 2024 but they are going to rely on their current roster for the most part.

Sure, the Mets have still displayed interest in some fairly notable names this offseason. But they clearly are opting not to spend too much money in free agency.

Harrison Bader may end up being an underrated signing for the Mets, however.