The New York Mets are reportedly interested in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. McCutchen would profile as a 4th outfielder for a Mets team that already has Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha on the roster.

McCutchen was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free agency. But nothing has come to fruition. However, LA could still be a candidate to sign the veteran outfielder.

Andrew McCutchen’s baseball resume speaks for itself. He’s a 5-time All-Star who won the NL MVP award in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit over .300 and posted a .911 OPS with 21 home runs that season. There was a time when McCutchen was regarded as one of the best players in the game.

He isn’t the same player that he was once. But McCutchen is still a respected veteran presence. He spent last season in Milwaukee with the Brewers, slashing .237/.316/.384 with a .700 OPS and 17 home runs in 134 games.

The Mets have enjoyed a strong offseason. Despite missing out on Carlos Correa, they signed stars such as Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga in free agency. New York also brought Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo back. This is a ball club more than capable of making a deep playoff run in 2023.

Adding a player like Andrew McCutchen would provided necessary depth. World Series winning teams tend to have role players with the ability to step up in big moments.

