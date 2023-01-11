The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com

Via DiComo on Twitter:

“We were unable to reach an agreement. We wish Carlos all the best,” wrote the Mets in a short statement after the Twins reunited with the star shortstop in free agency.

Reports of the Mets’ final offer emerged after it was announced that Correa would return to the Twins. The Mets reportedly offered Correa a six-year, $157.5 million deal, which could have reached a total of 12 years and $315 million, though it wasn’t fully guaranteed. Instead, Correa took the shorter and more lucrative contract, from which he figures to collect an AAV of $33.3 million over the course of his six-year deal in Minnesota.

Clearly, the Mets weren’t too thrilled with Correa’s decision to return to Minnesota, and they expressed as much in their short statement. After failing to secure the Correa deal, the Mets will continue on with their offseason plans, still hopeful of reaching the World Series in 2023.

Even without Carlos Correa, it’s been a busy offseason for the Mets, who signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and Jose Quintana in the offseason, while re-signing Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.