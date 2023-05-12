When it rains in Queens, it pours. And then pours some more. The New York Mets (18-20) have constantly found themselves in turmoil this season, despite the organization’s World Series ambitions. They might have just caught another bad break, and one that might not be going away either.

Max Scherzer side/back injury does not appear to be an easy fix.

“The Mets people think they need to monitor this for the entire season,” Jon Heyman of the New York Post said.

The baseball insider also explained how the neck spasms that forced him to miss his last start against the Cincinnati Reds is not a major concern. The three-time Cy Young was already troubled by back soreness earlier in the season, so the idea that it might have to be “managed” for the next several months should drum up plenty of consternation among fans.

"The Mets people think they need to monitor this for the entire season" Around the Bases w/ @JonHeyman

⬜️ Max Scherzer’s side issue & Mets look old

⬜️ Carlos Rodon injury news

⬜️ Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras now a DH? Full Episode –> https://t.co/czedlzIBdD pic.twitter.com/iIh7qLt4B1 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 12, 2023

Scherzer has not been the same since he returned from a left oblique injury before last year’s playoffs. He has struggled early so far, posting a 5.56 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. That poor production was exacerbated by a 10-game suspension the righty served for being deemed not in compliance with the league’s rules on grip-enhancing substances. His frustrations are echoed by an impatient fan base.

The Mets’ misfortunes began during the World Baseball Classic when top MLB closer Edwin Diaz tore his patellar tendon while celebrating Puerto Rico’s win over the Dominican Republic. Predicaments have befallen the franchise steadily ever since. The addition of Max Scherzer in the 2021 offseason completely changed the mindset of the team and told fans that things would be different in the Steve Cohen era.

The trainer’s room would say otherwise. The desperate Mets face a dilemma they were not expecting to address in May.

Do they allow their prized pitcher to rehab on the IL or let him push through the pain in hopes of avoiding a fall to last place in the NL East.?