The New York Mets are in the middle of a lost 2022 campaign after entering the season as one of the favorites to the World Series, and they have acknowledged their struggles by operating as sellers at the trade deadline. Max Scherzer and Mark Canha have already been moved, and Justin Verlander could be following behind them, but it sounds like Pete Alonso won't be a part of the fire sale.

Alonso is in the middle of a bit of an interesting season for New York (.218 BA, 30 HR, 75 RBI, .819 OPS), and with the Mets selling off tons of key pieces, initial reports suggested that they would listen to offers for the star first baseman. However, it turns out that, with the deadline just a few hours away, the Mets have shut down talks on Alonso, and have no intention of moving him currently.

Via Jon Heyman:

“Mets are open to trading players under control only through 2024, but appear to have zero intention to trade star 1B Pete Alonso. Of course things can change on deadline day but that’s their mindset. They are getting many hits on Raley. Narvaez obviously could go.”

Given Alonso's status as one of the best power hitters in the league, and the fact that he's under team control for at least one more season, it makes sense that New York is looking to hold onto him. While Alonso is set to stay put, a handful of his teammates could still be on the move, and it will be interesting to see what the Mets look like once the trade deadline closes.