The Los Angeles Dodgers are said to be in the market to land one of the top starting pitchers at the MLB Trade Deadline, and Justin Verlander of the New York Mets is a possibility, but there is a potential fallback plan if Verlander is not attainable.

Justin Verlander has a no-trade clause, so that could complicate potentially acquiring him from the Mets as well. It seems that both Blake Snell and Marcus Stroman are off the table at this deadline due to the recent winning streaks by the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs. Logan Gilbert of the Seattle Mariners does not seem to be available either.

Outside of Verlander, Eduardo Rodriguez of the Detroit Tigers could be the last high-ceiling starting pitcher remaining, and the Dodgers are not expected to add another starting pitcher if it is not one of that caliber, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

It will be interesting to see if Verlander gets traded, as his no-trade clause does complicate things, and if he would give a green light on a trade to the Dodgers. Blake Snell would be a good fit with any team, but the Padres are seemingly holding onto him after sweeping the Texas Rangers, and it would be tough to trade for someone from a division rival anyway. Marcus Stroman would be a good fit too, but the Cubs have been one of the hottest teams in baseball as of late. Eduardo Rodriguez seems like the most realistic option.

The Dodgers look to win the National League West once again, and they have just over a day left to add to their roster.