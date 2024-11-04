The New York Mets had their best playoff run in almost a decade in 2024, falling short at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Now, a critical offseason looms for the Mets as they look to improve and challenge the Dodgers at the top of the National League in 2025.

By all accounts, the Mets are involved in the high-profile Juan Soto sweepstakes, as the Yankees star will likely demand a record-setting contract. Outside of Soto, the Mets could be looking to add some help to both their starting pitching rotation and their bullpen, according to ESPN insiders Buster Olney and Jorge Castillo.

“Besides Soto, Corbin Burnes, the top free agent pitcher this winter, is an expected target,” Castillo wrote. “The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner played for Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns in Milwaukee. Add that there will be openings in the Mets' rotation — Sean Manaea (player option), Luis Severino and Jose Quintana are all hitting free agency — and Burnes makes sense in Queens,” Castillo wrote.

Olney took it a step further, suggesting that the Mets could also be on the hunt for bullpen help on the trade market.

“All options are on the table: They could be in the running for a free agent like Corbin Burnes, but they also have the prospect depth to engage the White Sox for trade candidate Garrett Crochet,” Olney said. “They could be involved in talks with the Brewers for Devin Williams, or with the Cardinals for Ryan Helsley. They could reinvest in left-hander Sean Manaea, whose midseason mechanical change has propelled him into the most coveted group of available starters.”

Corbin Burnes would be a perfect addition for the Mets

The Mets' rumored interest in Corbin Burnes makes perfect sense considering the current sate of their starting pitching. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana — the Mets' three best starting pitchers — are all free agents, so the Mets either need to retain them or find other starters to come to the Big Apple.

Burnes is still one of the best pitchers in the MLB, and would give the Mets a true ace that they didn't necessarily have in 2024. He recorded 22 quality starts in 32 starts on the mound while keeping his ERA under three. He was the go-to-guy for a very strong Baltimore Orioles team that fizzled out in the playoffs, in large part due to their offense.

Burnes excelled in his only playoff start, which is another sign that he would be a great addition to the Mets roster. In Game 1 against the Royals in the AL Wild Card, Burnes threw eight innings and gave up just one earned run in a 1-0 loss.

If the Mets can add Burnes to the rotation and retain at least one of their free agent pitchers, that would be an upgrade to a pitching staff that as one of the question marks of the team heading into the playoffs. A big move of this sort would make the Mets true contenders in the NL next season.